SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,578.0 days.

SCSK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCSKF remained flat at $25.14 during trading hours on Monday. SCSK has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

