Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.99 and last traded at $82.99, with a volume of 29255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

About Seneca Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after buying an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,919,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $4,627,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

