Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.99 and last traded at $82.99, with a volume of 29255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.
Seneca Foods Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
