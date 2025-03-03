ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 57.0% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $929.56 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,038.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

