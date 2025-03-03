Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seven & i Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SVNDY opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.43. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

