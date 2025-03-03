Severfield (LON:SFR) Trading Down 44.4% – Should You Sell?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 44.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.53 ($0.33). 14,188,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,004% from the average session volume of 674,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.60).

Severfield Trading Down 44.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.20%.

About Severfield

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

