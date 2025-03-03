Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Rises By 102.7%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RKDA stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.89. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

