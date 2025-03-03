Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Expands By 47.8%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 431,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,439,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDORY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BDORY

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.73 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.