Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Decreases By 56.4%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of BIOYF opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0347 dividend. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

