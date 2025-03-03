Short Interest in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Drops By 46.5%

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 41.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,849. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

See Also

