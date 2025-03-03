Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declines By 31.3%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $398,037.92. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,912.92. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 339,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

