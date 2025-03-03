Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Declines By 55.6%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.
About Capricorn Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These S&P 500 Stocks Have Low P/E Ratios — Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.