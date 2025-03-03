Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Declines By 55.6%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

