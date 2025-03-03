Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Grows By 133.6%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 133.6% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

