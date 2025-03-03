Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Grows By 94.9%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Creative Realities by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Creative Realities Price Performance

Shares of Creative Realities stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 26,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,025. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

