Short Interest in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expands By 42.6%

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 941,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

DNOW stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. 804,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,189. DNOW has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNOW will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DNOW by 10.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

