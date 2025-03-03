Short Interest in Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Declines By 55.1%

Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Evome Medical Technologies Price Performance
Evome Medical Technologies stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Monday. Evome Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
Evome Medical Technologies Company Profile
