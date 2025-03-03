Short Interest in Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Declines By 55.1%

Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Evome Medical Technologies Price Performance

Evome Medical Technologies stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Monday. Evome Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Evome Medical Technologies alerts:

Evome Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Evome Medical Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management and physical therapy treatments, including cold/hot therapy products, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ultrasound treatment devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Evome Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evome Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.