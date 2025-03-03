Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Expands By 62.5%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Genus Stock Performance
GENSF remained flat at $22.50 during midday trading on Monday. Genus has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.
Genus Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genus
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.