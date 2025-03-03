Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Declines By 45.2%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

CLOU traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. 155,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,114. The company has a market capitalization of $352.81 million, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

