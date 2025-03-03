Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Rises By 124.0%

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, an increase of 124.0% from the January 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,676,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMDL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 70,491 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMDL opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

