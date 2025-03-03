Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Increases By 95.8%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the January 31st total of 327,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

HNSBF remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions in Europe and the United States. The company offers Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies for the desensitization treatment of sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch test.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.