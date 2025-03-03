Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Increases By 95.8%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the January 31st total of 327,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance
HNSBF remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile
