Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declines By 54.0%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS IMBBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

