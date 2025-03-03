Short Interest in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Declines By 53.1%

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IROH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 78,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,279. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Horse Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 155,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 355,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

