Short Interest in iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Drops By 50.0%

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IEMMF remained flat at $84.38 during trading on Monday. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47.

