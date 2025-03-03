Short Interest in iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Drops By 50.0%

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IEMMF remained flat at $84.38 during trading on Monday. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.