Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Decreases By 47.4%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $22.45 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $31.50.
Jenoptik Company Profile
