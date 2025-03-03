Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Decreases By 47.4%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $22.45 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

