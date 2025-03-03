Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Expands By 81.2%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the January 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

In related news, CEO James M. Jenkins bought 990 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,096.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nikki Hamblin purchased 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $34,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,944. The trade was a 10.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 11,208 shares of company stock worth $253,520 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Expect Equity LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 146,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,022. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 million, a PE ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.62. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

