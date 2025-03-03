Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Drops By 50.0%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mercari Stock Performance

Shares of MCARY stock remained flat at $7.77 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. Mercari has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.60.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

