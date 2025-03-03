Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Expands By 92.0%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nephros Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.19. Nephros has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nephros

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nephros stock. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Topline Capital Management LLC owned about 3.98% of Nephros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

