Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Drops By 37.9%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 48,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 42,056 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 50,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.44. 4,583,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $787.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.83. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $9.08.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

