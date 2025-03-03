Short Interest in Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Rises By 63.0%

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Quest Critical Metals Price Performance
Shares of DCNNF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Quest Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
About Quest Critical Metals
