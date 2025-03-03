Short Interest in Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Rises By 63.0%

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quest Critical Metals Price Performance

Shares of DCNNF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Quest Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

About Quest Critical Metals

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

Featured Articles

