Short Interest in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Expands By 77.4%

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the January 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,148,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $209,931,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,985,000 after buying an additional 1,623,429 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,378,000 after acquiring an additional 753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 309.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 808,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,014,000 after buying an additional 610,843 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,965. RB Global has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

