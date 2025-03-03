Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Rises By 60.7%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RenovoRx by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNXT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,955. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.10. RenovoRx has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on RenovoRx from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

