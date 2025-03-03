Short Interest in SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Decreases By 30.3%

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 639,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,454.0 days.
SanBio Price Performance
SanBio stock opened at C$6.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.48. SanBio has a fifty-two week low of C$4.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.55.
SanBio Company Profile
