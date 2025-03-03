Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Decreases By 43.1%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Price Performance

Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. Shiseido has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $33.88.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

