Short Interest in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Decreases By 45.7%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Triumph Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

