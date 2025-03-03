Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Grows By 78.4%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Versus Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSSYW opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
About Versus Systems
