Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Expands By 58.5%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,048. The stock has a market cap of $143.16 million, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.03.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
