Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Expands By 58.5%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,048. The stock has a market cap of $143.16 million, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

