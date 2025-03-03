Silphium Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises 9.3% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $28,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 84.7% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

