Silphium Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.45 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Fair Isaac by 86.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total transaction of $6,585,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,884.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,892.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,979.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

