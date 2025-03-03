Silphium Asset Management Ltd Sells 44,600 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Amedisys accounts for 2.2% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 11,621.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 558,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,679,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 608.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 98,565 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,976,000 after buying an additional 97,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 487,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,255,000 after buying an additional 90,097 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Amedisys stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.15. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

