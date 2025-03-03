Silvaco Group (SVCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $6.19 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

