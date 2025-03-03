Silver Coast Investments LLC Purchases 4,410 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 46,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,659,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,704,000 after buying an additional 76,249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

