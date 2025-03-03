Silver Coast Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $405.73 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.45 and a 200-day moving average of $400.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

