Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,568,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 333,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

