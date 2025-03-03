Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Down 13.9% – What’s Next?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,568,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 333,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silver X Mining Trading Down 13.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.