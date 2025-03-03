Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,346,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 2,749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,498.9 days.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of CLCMF stock opened at C$1.90 on Monday. Sinch AB has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.54.
About Sinch AB (publ)
