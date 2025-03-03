Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,346,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 2,749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,498.9 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CLCMF stock opened at C$1.90 on Monday. Sinch AB has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.54.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

