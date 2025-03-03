SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Up 3% Following Analyst Upgrade

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $54.26 and last traded at $54.27. Approximately 172,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 286,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

SJW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SJW Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

