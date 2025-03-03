SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SKM. StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SK Telecom Price Performance

NYSE SKM opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

