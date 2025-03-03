Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $66.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.