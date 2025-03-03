Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NZAC opened at $37.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

