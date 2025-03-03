Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.