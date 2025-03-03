Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,798,000 after buying an additional 916,839 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after buying an additional 2,596,320 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,605,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 136,633 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,403,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 203,421 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

